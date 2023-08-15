OwnID certified for FIDO2 to boost passwordless online authentication

OwnID, a company specializing in passwordless identity verification, has achieved FIDO2 certification, emphasizing its commitment to industry standards and secure sign-in technology. This certification aligns OwnID with internationally recognized standards.

FIDO2 certification highlights the reliability and security of OwnID’s platform and indicates a critical move toward passwordless authentication, which can reduce the risk of phishing and other breaches.

OwnID’s platform is active on over 100 live websites, showing data that reveals a significant reduction in sign-in drop-off and cart abandonment rates and an increase in authenticated users by an average of 28 percent.

Whether as a stand-alone system or integrated into existing login forms, OwnID enables businesses of all sizes to offer a FIDO Alliance-certified login and registration process, thereby enhancing security and user experience simultaneously. The platform offered by OwnID can be integrated into websites within a few hours, the company says. It works with a range of authentication mechanisms, including passkeys, which are aligned with FIDO standards, offering users secure registration and login options using their preferred device unlock methods such as face and fingerprint biometrics and PINs.

“The FIDO2 certification reflects our commitment to the FIDO Alliance’s vision of passwordless authentication,” said Dor Shany, CEO and co-founder of OwnID. “This isn’t just a step towards a more streamlined sign-in process. It signifies our dedication to enhancing the way businesses engage with their customers. We’re focused on making interactions smoother and more secure, ultimately transforming the customer engagement experience.”

biometrics | certification | FIDO Alliance | FIDO2 | OwnID | passwordless authentication