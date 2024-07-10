FB pixel

Badge and Cisco Duo launch hardware-independent MFA tool

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Mobile Biometrics
Badge and Cisco Duo launch hardware-independent MFA tool
 

Badge Inc., a digital privacy firm founded by MIT cryptographers, is teaming up with Cisco Duo to introduce a hardware-independent roaming multifactor authentication (MFA) tool which they say is an industry first. This partnership adds Cisco to Badge’s network of identity partners, which includes Okta/Auth0, Radiant Logic, and Ping Identity.

MFA systems are vulnerable to multiple methods of circumventing authentication security, as explained in a blog lost by Web Security Lens. Additionally, traditional hardware-based MFA can be cumbersome, disrupting operations and prompting employees to find workarounds, which in turn increases security vulnerabilities, according to the partnership announcement.

The partners note that the two-factor authentication (2FA) market is becoming commoditized, with large technology providers incorporating it into their applications.

Cisco’s Duo Authenticator handles 16 billion authentications annually, primarily for virtual and remote desktop access, often requiring a secondary device that may not always be available or permitted in certain environments. This has created a need for a more flexible tool, which Badge aims to address.

Badge’s integration with Cisco Duo facilitates new identity and authentication scenarios, to enable password-less enrollment through verifiable credentials (VCs). How it works is once a user’s identity is initially verified, they can authenticate from a device with their face biometrics without needing repeated identity verifications.

Dr. Tina P Srivastava, co-founder of Badge, highlights the benefits: “With Badge’s privacy-preserving authentication, Cisco Duo users can access devices or applications without storing user secrets or private keys. This removes the friction and costs associated with traditional MFA methods like tokens and repeated phone re-registration, making it harder for attackers to gain unauthorized access.”

A recent blog post by Cisco Duo warns that traditional authentication methods are failing, adding that MFA coverage is still vastly incomplete, allowing attackers to easily circumvent weaker forms of authentication. Badge says the collaborative tool eliminates the need to allow fallbacks to phishable account recovery processes when users are without their MFA-required mobile devices.

Ginger Leishman, technology partnerships manager at Cisco Duo, notes: “Duo can operate as a certified passkey provider leveraging Badge, extending Duo’s password-less capabilities. Unlike other models, Badge’s integration allows users to maintain control over their authentication keys without relying on a centralized authority.”

Leishman further explains that with Badge, users enroll once and can access their passkeys on any device across Apple, Microsoft, and Google ecosystems.

Earlier this year, Badge launched its patented biometric authentication software for users to enroll once and authenticate across devices without re-registration.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

The fallacy of hacked face biometrics’ vulnerability

Biometric data is personal data. It is sensitive personal information. It can be used by hackers to open accounts using…

 

Worldcoin opens developer access to World Chain for digital ID integrations

Following the initial announcement of World Chain, a blockchain platform from Worldcoin, earlier this year, the company has launched a…

 

Clearview AI earns TX-RAMP certification for biometric data protection

A new certification for Clearview AI will provide data security assurance to the law enforcement agencies that use its facial…

 

Privado ID launches digital wallet to address repetitive identity verification

Privado ID, a developer of privacy-focused biometric tools, has introduced a new digital wallet aimed at streamlining identity verification processes….

 

EU4Digital cross-border digital ID interoperability pilot successful

Public agencies in Armenia, Georgia, and Moldova have successfully tested connecting to foreign digital services using their national digital IDs…

 

Digital ID interoperability and policy to be focus of joint work by DIACC, OIX

Interoperability is something of a holy grail for digital identity systems. A new collaboration between the Open Identity Exchange (OIX)…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events