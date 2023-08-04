Hypr launches adaptive protection authentication product

Passwordless authentication provider Hypr has launched a new product called Hypr Adapt.

The company says that the product provides adaptive protection for authentication by analyzing risks from numerous sources and adjusting authentication security policies in response. This includes analyzing contextual information from mobile, web and browser signals.

Hypr is betting on the rise of passwordless solutions. In the third-annual State of Passwordless Security Report published in March, the company found that 97 percent of organizations use passwordless authentication methods that can be phished and are susceptible to push notification attacks. Push notification attacks are on the rise, nearly doubling to 28 percent of organizations since last year’s report.

“With more than 60 percent of organizations reporting an identity-related authentication breach in the last 12 months, securing digital identities is one of the highest priorities for organizations,” says Bojan Simic, CEO and CTO of Hypr.

The company also claims that customers who have been using its passwordless MFA solution, Hypr Authenticate, have realized a return on investment (ROI) of a whopping 324 percent with a $8.1 million total cost benefits realized and a payback period of less than six months. Forrester’s Total Economic Impact consultants performed the independent study.

adaptive authentication | behavioral biometrics | biometrics | HYPR | passwordless