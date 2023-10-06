American Express adds face and fingerprint biometrics for online transactions

American Express announced it is adding face and fingerprint recognition to SafeKey to meet regulatory requirements and securely streamline online checkout through a pilot program, claiming to be the first card issuer to use such features. Select U.S. card members can use SafeKey to check out on devices that support facial or fingerprint recognition.

SafeKey is American Express’ security standard for online transactions, based on the 3D Secure protocol for card-not-present transactions.

If a customer is checking out through a participating merchant, SafeKey works in the background during the checkout process to make sure the card owner is conducting the transaction.

When needed, the software can confirm the user using facial recognition, fingerprint biometrics, a code or an app notification. The authentication process is supported on iOS and Android and all major web browsers.

“We’re focused on developing solutions that keep us one step ahead of fraudsters, so our card members can shop safely online,” says Amex VP of digital identity and commerce J.J. Kieley, adding, “SafeKey’s biometric facial and fingerprint recognition minimizes friction while maximizing security for our card members at checkout.”

U.S. cardholders will automatically be enrolled into SafeKey in early 2024. The card company developed SafeKey’s fingerprint and facial recognition using web authentication from the FIDO Alliance and World Wide Web Consortium. American Express joined the FIDO Alliance Board of Directors in 2015.

Article Topics

biometric payments | biometrics | credit cards | facial authentication | fingerprint biometrics | online authentication