SecureAuth behavioral biometrics, passwordless authentication built into Citrix platform

Identity and access management company SecureAuth will provide its authentication platform to Citrix Workspace, a digital workspace software platform developed by U.S. cloud computing and virtualization company Citrix Systems.

Citrix Workspace will seamlessly integrate SecureAuth’s passwordless identity solution Arculix while the two companies plan to offer it on Citrix Ready Marketplace. Arculix monitors user behavior and application activity to create user profiles on different devices and builds behavioral models that learn what genuine user activity looks like. The platform includes SecureAuth’s proprietary behavioral biometrics.

Citrix says it serves 16 million cloud users.

Paul Trulove, CEO of California-based SecureAuth, said in an interview with Biometric Update last year that an increasing number of companies are shifting to passwordless authentication primarily to improve employee experience.

However, biometrics still lag behind one-time passwords as a method of passwordless authentication even though they are catching up to PINs, according to an annual survey conducted by the company. One-time passwords (OTP) were used by 38 percent of organizations, followed by PINs (27 percent) and biometrics and security keys (both 26 percent).

More recently, Trulove has spoken about the risks of federated identities. The company recently added new executives, including Vikram Verma, who has held leadership roles at Savi Technology and Lockheed Martin.

