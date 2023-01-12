SecureAuth unveils 7 patents for behavioral biometrics, ID proofing

The United States patent office has granted SecureAuth seven patents for methods of authenticating claimed ID using automated risk-based control and behavioral biometrics over the past 9 months.

The first patent (11,329,998) revealed in the company announcement describes an ID proofing and risk engine integration system capable of performing entity authentication through ID proofing using biometric behavior-based information that can be continuously monitored.

Patent 11,349,879 suggests a new system for authentication policy orchestration between a user device, a client device and a server.

The next patent, 11,321,712, involves issuing an authorization token based on real-time multi-factor authentication (MFA).

All three patents were granted in May.

Patent 11,250,530 was published last February and involves how government agencies like the Internal Revenue Service and vehicle registration departments receive an identity request per a set of policies allowing authorization by the owner.

The remaining three patents granted to SecureAuth describe methods for behavioral biometric authentication.

The first, 11,367,323), granted in June, protects a multimodal biometrics behavioral identification method in which system elements work together to monitor biometric features like fingerprints or pupils and behaviors such as wake time, exercise time and location.

The next patent, 11,455,641, refers to a system capable of continuously monitoring context and behavioral information to restrict access to a secure network. The final one, 11,552,940, granted Tuesday, describes a system in which the identified of a person can be continuously proven using their behavior and biometrics.

The latter method relies on a primary ID that allows risk-based continuous authentication and automatically increases post-authorization authentication upon detecting an anomaly.

According to a company’s press release, the capabilities derived from these patents are already included in SecureAuth’s Arculix product portfolio. The company also said the patents bring the total of issued patents for SecureAuth to 53.

Biometric Update recently talked to SecureAuth’s Paul Trulove about how passwordless authentication can improve security and user experience in 2023.

