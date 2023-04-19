OTP still more common than biometrics for passwordless authentication: SecureAuth

Biometrics are catching up to PINs, but still lag behind one-time passwords as a method of passwordless authentication, according to new figures from SecureAuth.

The annual survey, conducted by ViB Research, gathered responses from over 280 IT and security professionals in North America to gain insight into the current state of authentication technology.

According to the report, Industry C-level and VP titles accounted for 21 percent of the respondents, with 20 percent being directors. IT Managers (26 percent) and Security Managers (28 percent) were the most popular job functions amongst those surveyed. Forty percent of the respondents were from companies with more than 15,000 employees.

The SecureAuth survey found that 38 percent of respondent organizations are using one-time passwords (OTP) as a passwordless authentication solution, followed by PINs (27 percent) and biometrics and security keys (both 26 percent). Respondents are more likely to choose legacy passwordless technologies such as PINs and OTPs than newer approaches such as biometrics and knowledge factors. The survey also reveals that many technologies, including biometrics, are vulnerable to hacking if not implemented with appropriate security protocols.

When asked why they have yet to adopt passwordless technology, 55 percent of respondents cited having too many competing security priorities. Forty-six percent said they do not know enough about the technology and 24 percent state that a lack of budget was their primary barrier.

Despite these challenges, 65 percent of respondents planned to implement passwordless technologies within two years, with a third looking to do so in the next six months. Technology companies led the group for adoption, followed by government, manufacturing, finance and insurance organizations.

Other findings from the survey show that authentication security is a top priority for many respondents. At the same time, traditional MFA methods are seen as insecure. Additionally, 76 percent of respondents prefer to use multiple Identity Providers (IdPs) rather than consolidating cybersecurity tools. Lastly, many should utilize device trust more, with 26 percent claiming not to use it at all.

Over the past nine months, SecureAuth was granted seven patents by the United States patent office. These patents relate to authentication methods that use automated risk-based control and behavioral biometrics to verify claimed IDs.

Password frustration prompts interest in alternatives: 1Password

While consumer awareness of passwordless technologies remains low, people are interested in adopting technologies that make their lives easier, according to a report from 1Password.

The new ‘Preparing for a Passwordless Future’ report shows that seven out of ten North American adults are frustrated with remembering and resetting passwords.

Those already using biometrics are overwhelmingly interested in adopting passkeys (87 percent), while those not using biometrics are far less interested (57 percent).

