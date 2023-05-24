Wicket, Totm add biometrics, cybersecurity expertise with executive hires

Wicket, Totm Technologies, Inverid, and SecureAuth have each welcomed new executive talent into their ranks.

The first of them is face biometrics solution provider Wicket, which recently announced the appointment of Alastair Partington as President.

The executive joins the firm as part of its investment in growth in its core sports and live events sector, as well as broader facial authentication applications across other industries.

Before becoming Wicket’s President, Partington was co-founder and CEO of biometric identification company Tascent, which announced its closure due to market difficulties in March.

Totm appoints Bryan Glancey as new CTO

The appointment will see Glancey lead Totm Technologies’ engineering team. The executive will also oversee the development of new products and drive the adoption of new technologies.

Glancey has previously held leadership positions at Motorola Mobility and Samsung.

Additionally, he has formed several companies that achieved successful exits, such as Mobile Armor (bought by Trend Micro) and Pointsec (bought by Checkpoint).

The hire comes months after Totm paid $46.1 million to complete the acquisition of the remaining 49 percent stake it did not own in InterBIO.

Susana Delgado joins Inverid supervisory board

The head of consumer & SME payments strategy at Swift, Delgado brings Inverid extensive knowledge of the banking sector and digital transformation programs.

The executive has also worked as COO of a cross-border payments business and lead digital strategies at Santander, and has been a management consultant for McKinsey in the past.

Inverid hopes to leverage Delgado’s expertise to strengthen its position in the banking industry and other digital industries.

The firm rebranded from InnoValor in November 2022.

SecureAuth appoints Vikram Verma as board chairman

Verma brings 30 years of expertise and a wealth of experience to his new role.

The executive has been recognized for his accomplishments several times in the past, including receiving eight patents and being named a “Technology Pioneer” by the World Economic Forum.

Verma’s previous leadership roles at Savi Technology, Lockheed Martin, and 8×8, Inc. demonstrate his ability to drive success in the tech sector.

With Verma at the helm, SecureAuth is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in identity and access management solutions.

The company also hired Jennifer Kerber as senior director of government affairs last month.

