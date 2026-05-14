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Reveal Technology wins formal role in special operations biometrics

| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometrics News  |  Military Applications  |  Trade Notes
Reveal Technology wins formal role in special operations biometrics
 

Reveal Technology’s Identifi mobile biometric system has been adopted as a program of record by U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), marking a significant step in USSOCOM’s effort to modernize tactical biometric collection and identity intelligence at the edge.

The company said Identifi is designed to support mobile biometric operations in austere environments, giving operators a field-capable tool for collecting and matching identity data during special operations missions.

The adoption places Identifi within USSOCOM’s formal acquisition framework, rather than as a limited pilot or standalone field experiment.

Identifi enables Special Operations Forces to verify identities and assess threats “securely and instantly entirely on-device, without network dependency,” the company said, adding “the system fuses multiple biometric modalities into a compact, rugged platform designed to perform when and where other technologies cannot.”

Reveal is seeking to disrupt older military biometric systems, framing Identifi as part of a broader push to update identity tools that have been used for decades in military operations.

The move reflects the continuing importance of biometrics in U.S. military operations, where identity verification, watchlist matching, and field intelligence can shape decisions in fast-moving operational environments.

It also raises familiar questions about how biometric data is collected, stored, shared, and governed once systems move from deployment to institutionalized military programs.

“This milestone represents years of partnership with Special Operations Forces to deliver technology that works when and where they need it most,” said Garrett Smith, CEO of Reveal Technology. “Identifi gives operators the power to make faster, more confident decisions in the field and strengthens the safety of every mission it supports.”

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