FB pixel

ROC deepens biometrics industry role with IBIA board seat for CEO Swann

IBIA says growing demand for trusted identity infrastructure is driving sector expansion
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
ROC deepens biometrics industry role with IBIA board seat for CEO Swann
 

The International Biometrics+Identity Association (IBIA) has added ROC to its membership and appointed ROC’s chief executive, B. Scott Swann, to its board of directors.

ROC joins IBIA as biometric technologies are being increasingly embedded in national security and identity verification operations. Swann, whose career includes senior roles at the FBI and in the private sector, said the appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the industry.

“This is a consequential time for ROC and for the biometrics industry as a whole, and I look forward to playing a greater role in advocating for the industry by serving on the IBIA Board,” said Swann. “It is an honor to join a group of biometrics leaders and innovators to drive visibility and adoption of biometrics technology at global scale.”

IBIA executive director Rob Tappan said Swann’s background across intelligence, law enforcement and commercial biometrics will support the association’s mission to promote secure, privacy‑protective and accountable identity systems. IBIA represents developers, manufacturers and integrators of biometric and digital identity technologies and engages policymakers and the public on standards and responsible use.

IBIA said Swann’s appointment comes as both the association and the broader biometrics sector continue to expand, with growing demand for trusted identity infrastructure across government and enterprise.

ROC, headquartered in Denver with additional hubs in Michigan and West Virginia, positions its platform as a way for agencies and integrators to achieve faster and more accurate identity verification and real‑time operational awareness. The company emphasizes rigorous testing, standards alignment and ethical development as part of its approach to Vision AI.

In February, Swann led ROC to the first major biometrics IPO of 2026, raising just over $24 million at $6 per share. The chief executive commented at the time that it would’ve been faster to look to private markets for capital, but that the company “saw the IPO as infrastructure.” The capital raise will help ROC expand the scope of its business.

Last month, Swann sat down to talk about providing homegrown defense and security capabilities to the U.S. market, and the biometric physical access control market, into which it is moving, with the Biometric Update Podcast. ROC says its face, fingerprint and iris biometrics recognition technology, along with video analytics and decision‑intelligence tools, are fully developed in the U.S.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DHS funding law quietly advances biometric, surveillance infrastructure

The Homeland Security and Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act, which became law on April 30 and broke the months-long shutdown…

 

Reveal Technology wins formal role in special operations biometrics

Reveal Technology’s Identifi mobile biometric system has been adopted as a program of record by U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM),…

 

Trinsic maps top global markets for reusable digital identity in 2026

Trinsic has released its 2026 Digital ID Opportunity Zones report, ranking countries by the maturity and commercial usability of their…

 

IATA, Trip.com to pilot digital ID wallets for airline booking flows

International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Trip.com Group are launching a digital identity pilot aimed at integrating wallet-based credentials into…

 

Unico launches digital proof-of-age tool in Brazil

Unico, Latin America’s largest digital identity network, has launched its new proprietary age verification technology in Brazil. A release from…

 

Spain joins growing global push for social media age restrictions

Spain will pursue age restrictions for social media platforms and new regulations on AI, as the global legislative tide continues…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events