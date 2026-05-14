ROC deepens biometrics industry role with IBIA board seat for CEO Swann

The International Biometrics+Identity Association (IBIA) has added ROC to its membership and appointed ROC’s chief executive, B. Scott Swann, to its board of directors.

ROC joins IBIA as biometric technologies are being increasingly embedded in national security and identity verification operations. Swann, whose career includes senior roles at the FBI and in the private sector, said the appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the industry.

“This is a consequential time for ROC and for the biometrics industry as a whole, and I look forward to playing a greater role in advocating for the industry by serving on the IBIA Board,” said Swann. “It is an honor to join a group of biometrics leaders and innovators to drive visibility and adoption of biometrics technology at global scale.”

IBIA executive director Rob Tappan said Swann’s background across intelligence, law enforcement and commercial biometrics will support the association’s mission to promote secure, privacy‑protective and accountable identity systems. IBIA represents developers, manufacturers and integrators of biometric and digital identity technologies and engages policymakers and the public on standards and responsible use.

IBIA said Swann’s appointment comes as both the association and the broader biometrics sector continue to expand, with growing demand for trusted identity infrastructure across government and enterprise.

ROC, headquartered in Denver with additional hubs in Michigan and West Virginia, positions its platform as a way for agencies and integrators to achieve faster and more accurate identity verification and real‑time operational awareness. The company emphasizes rigorous testing, standards alignment and ethical development as part of its approach to Vision AI.

In February, Swann led ROC to the first major biometrics IPO of 2026, raising just over $24 million at $6 per share. The chief executive commented at the time that it would’ve been faster to look to private markets for capital, but that the company “saw the IPO as infrastructure.” The capital raise will help ROC expand the scope of its business.

Last month, Swann sat down to talk about providing homegrown defense and security capabilities to the U.S. market, and the biometric physical access control market, into which it is moving, with the Biometric Update Podcast. ROC says its face, fingerprint and iris biometrics recognition technology, along with video analytics and decision‑intelligence tools, are fully developed in the U.S.

Article Topics

biometrics | IBIA | ROC