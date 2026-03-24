ROC rings in next phase as US-made converged biometrics, video AI platform

ROC rang the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Thursday as it rings in a new post- IPO era in which it is positioning its facial recognition and computer vision software as providing a sovereign U.S. approach to vision AI and identity infrastructure.

CEO B. Scott Swan told Cheddar that part of his company’s plan includes transitioning from selling software components to “full suite capabilities” on a single platform that combines “all things biometrics, all things video analytics, all things digital evidence.” He noted airports as a major target market for ROC going forward.

The company raised $24 million in the first major biometrics IPO of 2026. Since then its stock has climbed from the IPO price of $6 per share to around $6.68 in Tuesday afternoon trading, after peaking above $7 over the past week.

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biometrics | digital identity | facial recognition | ROC | stocks