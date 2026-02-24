ROC meets $24M target in first biometrics IPO of 2026

ROC has raised $24 million in gross proceeds from the first major biometrics IPO of 2026.

The company closed the offering with 4 million shares of its common stock claimed at the offering price of $6 each.

The plan for the new funds is for ROC to invest in key personnel for growth and greater market share, updated and expanded neural processing infrastructure for faster AI computer vision and facial recognition algorithm training and deployment and working capital for general corporate purposes, the company reiterated in announcing the close of its IPO.

ROC stock was trading slightly above $5.30 early Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

