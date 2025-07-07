New high scores in fingerprint biometrics accuracy for Dermalog, ROC, Innovatrics

New algorithms submitted to the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology for its Proprietary Fingerprint Template (PFT) Evaluation have set new highs in accuracy for the biometric benchmark.

PFT III entries from Dermalog and ROC are tied for the lowest false non-match rate (FNMR) at false match rate (FMR) 0.0001 with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dataset, at 0.0040 percent. ROC is also tied with Innovatrics on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department dataset, at 0.0060 percent. Hisign came next in both categories.

All four of those developers submitted new algorithms to NIST, which were assessed during June.

ROC also had the fastest comparison time among the new entries, at 198 microseconds. The company’s results reflect the research and engineering focus that Co-founder and Chief Scientist Dr. Brendan Klare says has been prioritized throughout the company’s first 10 years in operation.

Klare wrote in a post reflecting on ROC’s 10-year anniversary that the company was created to address what at the time it saw as a widening gap between that biometrics could deliver and what incumbent vendors were offering.

Innovatrics scored the best result with the Port of Entry, BioVisa Application dataset, at 0.0044 percent, and the US Visit #2 dataset, at 0.0048 percent.

Innovatrics also highlights its scores at FMR 0.001 in an announcement. At that threshold, it scored a 0.41 percent FNMR for the Port of Entry dataset and an FNMR of 0.45 percent for the USA Visit #2. The former comes just ahead of Idemia (0.42 percent) and Neurotechnology (0.43 percent), while the latter tied with algorithms from the same two companies.

Dermalog has also won a German Innovation Award 2025 for its Self Registration Kiosk featuring the VF1 scanner for fingerprint and face biometrics and ID documents.

