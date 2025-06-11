FB pixel

Jenetric licenses BDI image sensor panel for full-screen fingerprint biometrics

Dermalog company aims to improve consumer product UX
| Masha Borak
German fingerprint scanner maker Dermalog Jenetric has announced it would be licensing image sensing technology from Bidirectional Display (BDI).

BDI’s image sensor panel technology allows full-screen fingerprint sensing on consumer products like smartphones and tablets, meaning that users do not have to scan their fingertips in a dedicated sensor area. The U.S.-based fabless design house is known for developing an Image Sensor Panel (ISP) for large-area image sensing applications, such as optical thin-film fingerprint sensing and fingerprint-on-display technology.

“We are thrilled that Dermalog Jenetric has decided to take a license of our technology, and we continue to welcome partners who want to innovate with us,” says BDI President Hsuanyeh Chang.

Jenetric is best known for its optical scanners, which are built using thin-film technology (TFT). In 2023, the company was acquired by Dermalog, which offers face, fingerprint and iris biometrics technology to government agencies in over 100 countries.

