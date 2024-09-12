FB pixel

TriEye introduces TES200 SWIR image sensor for biometric systems

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Surveillance
TriEye introduces TES200 SWIR image sensor for biometric systems
 

TriEye has unveiled TES200, a CMOS-based short-wave infrared (SWIR) image sensor with a 1.3-megapixel resolution designed to function in the wavelength range of 700nm to 1650nm. The device is tailored to cater to the demanding needs of advanced imaging and sensing technologies across various sectors, such as robotics, automotive, and biometric systems.

According to TriEye, the SWIR image sensor delivers better performance in scenarios with challenging lighting conditions, where conventional visible lights may fall short. Because of the SWIR technology, it is capable of penetrating fog, smoke, and other obscurants that block visible light.

“We are proud to announce the commercial availability of the TES200 image sensor. Our CMOS-based solution has set new standards in the automotive market, and with the rise of new Artiﬁcial Intelligence (AI) systems, the demand for more sensors and more information has increased,” says Avi Bakal, chief executive officer of TriEye.

TriEye will showcase the image sensor at the CIOE exhibition, which will be held from September 11 to 13, 2024, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center in China.

SWIR imaging is increasingly being applied in biometric applications, especially for smartphones. The image sensor shows promise as a potential replacement for near-infrared scanners in under-display facial recognition.

Moreover, when combined with an optical spectrograph, a SWIR camera can be converted into a line-scan hyperspectral imaging device suitable for hand-based biometric recognition. Hyperspectral imaging can be used to analyze subsurface tissue structure in the hand, which varies among individuals, providing a unique biometric signature.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

New studies warn of difficulty detecting audio deepfakes, but progress is being made

As the evolution of AI-enhanced audio deepfakes advances, the ability to distinguish between what’s real and what’s fake is becoming…

 

Deverium lands €2M for interoperable digital ID project

Software company Deverium has secured 2 million euros (US$2.2 million) of European Union funding to develop a universally accepted and…

 

DIATF-certified SQR acquired after one year of operation

Digital identity company SQR has been acquired by SQRx Ltd. SQR was founded in 2023 in The Isle of Man…

 

Vivotek releases AI feature for image enhancement

Vivotek has introduced a software feature designed to enhance the quality of images captured by its network cameras. The RealSight…

 

Biometrics innovation focus moving beyond matching, Identity Week panels predict

The advances on the horizon in biometrics are mostly found in areas like process improvement and supporting technologies, judging by…

 

​​Standards, transparency and inclusivity key drivers of digital ID interoperability

At Identity Week 2024, an emergent theme is working together – specifically, digital identity schemes working together. On day one…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events