TriEye introduces TES200 SWIR image sensor for biometric systems

TriEye has unveiled TES200, a CMOS-based short-wave infrared (SWIR) image sensor with a 1.3-megapixel resolution designed to function in the wavelength range of 700nm to 1650nm. The device is tailored to cater to the demanding needs of advanced imaging and sensing technologies across various sectors, such as robotics, automotive, and biometric systems.

According to TriEye, the SWIR image sensor delivers better performance in scenarios with challenging lighting conditions, where conventional visible lights may fall short. Because of the SWIR technology, it is capable of penetrating fog, smoke, and other obscurants that block visible light.

“We are proud to announce the commercial availability of the TES200 image sensor. Our CMOS-based solution has set new standards in the automotive market, and with the rise of new Artiﬁcial Intelligence (AI) systems, the demand for more sensors and more information has increased,” says Avi Bakal, chief executive officer of TriEye.

TriEye will showcase the image sensor at the CIOE exhibition, which will be held from September 11 to 13, 2024, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center in China.

SWIR imaging is increasingly being applied in biometric applications, especially for smartphones. The image sensor shows promise as a potential replacement for near-infrared scanners in under-display facial recognition.

Moreover, when combined with an optical spectrograph, a SWIR camera can be converted into a line-scan hyperspectral imaging device suitable for hand-based biometric recognition. Hyperspectral imaging can be used to analyze subsurface tissue structure in the hand, which varies among individuals, providing a unique biometric signature.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | image sensor | SWIR imaging | TriEye