OmniVision’s CMOS image sensor performs IR facial authentication and human presence detection

| Abhishek Jadhav
OmniVision Technologies has unveiled its latest intelligent CMOS image sensor, the OV01D1R, which integrates multiple functionalities into a single sensor module. This device is designed to perform human presence detection (HPD) and infrared facial authentication and features an always-on (AON) capability.

The company claims that the integrated HPD and facial recognition capabilities of the sensor enhance user privacy and security. The ability to detect human presence and authenticate users without manual intervention adds a layer of convenience. Furthermore, the always-on technology allows the sensor to remain active in a low-power state, continuously monitoring events.

To minimize power consumption, the OV01D1R operates independently from the laptop’s primary RGB (color) camera, ensuring its functionality even when the RGB camera is covered. The company says this feature proves beneficial, particularly when the primary camera is obstructed by a privacy shutter.

OmniVision states that the sensor operates at 4.7 milliwatts (mW) while streaming at a rate of 3 frames per second (fps).

“The device maintains ultra-low-power streaming for AON while the 2‑micron (µm) pixel has a high performance in terms of sensitivity and MTF (modulation transfer function), allowing it to maintain the HPD and facial authentication functions,” said Jason Chiang, staff marketing manager computing of OmniVision Technologies.

The image sensor is based on the company’s PureCel pixel technology, which improves image performance in low-light conditions. The module ensures high image quality and performance for HPD and facial recognition through its high sensitivity and modulation transfer function.

“In addition, cost and module design complexity are reduced due to our ability to combine the capabilities of three to four sensors into a single device. We are excited to see the OV01D1R sensor implemented into 2025 model laptops and beyond,” Chiang adds.

