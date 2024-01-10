ZeroBiometrics signs up Web3.0 insurance platform for biometric ZKP authentication

Biometric zero-knowledge proof authentication tool ZeroFace from ZeroBiometrics has been integrated by Web3.0 insurance platform Day By Day to protect it from fraud.

The implementation matches cryptographic hash values for registered users without storing traditional facial recognition data, according to the announcement. The result, the partners say, is privacy-preserving authentication security across all platforms that makes it practically impossible for malicious actors to compromise accounts or user data.

The mobile device-based biometric authentication process for users to register an asset or access protection is carried out with a quick selfie, ZeroBiometrics says. ZeroFace also provides device portability and account recovery.

“This innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to enable users to register their valuable assets and engage in the Web3.0 ecosystem with absolute confidence,” says Day By Day Founder and CEO Bill Angelidis.

ZeroBiometrics, which was launched by Infinity Optics in mid-2022, was granted a patent from the USPTO for its method of generating reproducible cryptographic keys from biometric entropy and performing biometric authentication through ZKPs in late-2023.

Zero-knowledge proofs are also being adopted by organizations like UNHCR.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | data protection | facial recognition | selfie biometrics | Zero Knowledge | ZeroBiometrics