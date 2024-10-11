FB pixel

ZeroBiometrics passes pioneering BixeLab biometric template protection test

First test of its kind against ISO/IEC 30136
| Chris Burt
ZeroBiometrics’ face biometrics software meets the specifications for template protection set out in the ISO/IEC 30136, according to a pioneering evaluation by BixeLab.

BixeLab is an internationally recognized testing laboratory accredited National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) for evaluations against the template protection standard. It is the first lab accredited for evaluations of claims against ISO/IEC 30136, according to the announcement.

“The security landscape is evolving rapidly, and the role of independent testing is vital in maintaining trust and transparency,” says BixeLab CEO Dr. Ted Dunstone. “We are excited to be the first lab to complete such an evaluation in conformance with ISO/IEC 30136, supporting ZeroBiometrics in their compliance journey and ensuring that privacy-centric technologies like ZeroFace are thoroughly vetted.”

The assessment verified ZeroFace v1.0.0’s compliance with the standard’s specifications.

ZeroBiometrics Head of Product Technology and Commercial Strategy Dave Burnett explained how ZeroFace works and how it goes beyond standard template protection strategies to avoid template storage in a July interview with Biometric Update.

ISO/IEC 30136 stipulates the protection of biometric data privacy and security with template diversity, irreversibility and unlinkability.

Template diversity refers to the uniqueness of the transformed biometric data, irreversibility refers to the security of the transformed data against any reversal or reconstruction of a facial image and unlinkability is the characteristic that protects templates from the same individual in different systems from being identified as such.

BixeLab performed the first independent third-party test of the accuracy of systems using contactless fingerprint biometrics for both probe and reference images on Tech5 software last year.

