New Suprema face biometric authentication device matches templates on mobile

Suprema has introduced a scanner to perform biometric facial authentication designed for high security settings and data privacy protection, according to a company announcement.

The new BioEntry W3 features a secure element and stores data in encrypted form along with encryption keys in an isolated environment and performs local authentication with what Suprema refers to as “Template on Mobile” (ToM). The ToM method involves users storing and managing their face biometrics on their own device, side-stepping the risk of a biometric database breach.

The scanner also does not display a facial image, and indicates the success or failure of each biometric authentication attempt with LED lights.

Suprema emphasizes that the BioEntry W3 complies with a range of regulations and certifications, including the EU’s NIS2 Directive, GDPR, ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701.

The company has also noted its compliance with UK’s Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Act, the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act, the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard for biometric presentation attack detection and CSA STAR Level 2 certification.

“BioEntry W3 is a future-proof solution that represents a significant leap forward in facial authentication technology,” says Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc. “It is designed to meet the evolving demands of both security and privacy. By combining advanced AI and edge processing with a privacy-centric design, we’ve developed a solution that delivers top-tier security while enhancing the user experience. Additionally, its robust durability and scalability ensure that the BioEntry W3 can adapt to diverse environments, effectively meeting the varied needs of customers.”

The BioEntry W3 is suitable for indoor and outdoor installation, Suprema says, with IP67 water and dust resistance, and performs accurate facial authentication in in 0.2 seconds. The scanner is also IK08 impact resistant.

