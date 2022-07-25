Infinity launches ZeroBiometrics for zero-knowledge mobile authentication

The biometric authentication platform from Infinity Optics has been rebranded, enhanced and relaunched to identify people with what it describes as an innovative zero-knowledge approach to facial authentication.

QuantumCrypt is now known as ZeroBiometrics. The flagship product of the ZeroBiometrics platform is ZeroFace, which authenticates users by computing a 256-bit ‘ZeroHash’ from their face biometrics. Banks also use 256-bit security, the company points out.

Cryptographic keys based on the ZeroHash and referred to as ‘ZeroKeys’ are used to encrypt data, but are ephemeral, lasting only while the user is authenticated, according to the announcement. All processes are executed on the user’s mobile device, rather than in the cloud.

Biometric hashing techniques have failed in the past, leading to skepticism within the research community, but Infinity CEO Alfred Chan told Biometric Update back in 2019 that his company has advanced the technique.

“Modern biometric authentication should never know what you look like,” says Chan in the announcement. “ZeroFace delivers this game-changing design while also setting a new standard for accuracy. There is less than 1 in a billion chance that it will incorrectly identify a face.”

“Authentication is safer when there is no biometric template to protect,” Chan adds. “Encrypted data is safer when the decryption keys don’t exist until the owner is authenticated. These and other advanced ZeroFace features are typically not even possible with other face recognition solutions.”

ZeroBiometrics products are now available for integration into Android and iOS applications.

Infinity brought its biometric hashing technology to market with the launch of its QuantumCrypt SDK earlier this year.

