FB pixel

Fingerprint Cards’ transformation lifts 2025 results

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Fingerprint Cards’ transformation lifts 2025 results
 

Fingerprint Cards completed its final full year before its planned merger with Precise Biometrics with revenue up, costs down and a wealth of optimism for the future of the combined entity’s physical-to-digital biometric security portfolio.

The company’s final annual report shows a 30 percent year-over-year increase to 78 million Swedish kronor (approximately US$8.4 million), and an EBITDA loss reduced by nearly 90 percent to SEK19 million ($2.1 million).

CEO Adam Philpott told Biometric Update earlier in April he anticipates major cost synergies, cross-sales opportunities and possibly inorganic growth opportunities.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Malaysia’s MyDigital ID adds 29 partners as adoption grows

Twenty-nine organizations have joined MyDigital ID, the Malaysian government’s decentralized digital ID system, in what a report calls “a significant…

 

authID looks to raise $4M in private placement as challenging transition continues

authID is looking to raise $4 million less expenses in bridge loan financing for “working capital and general corporate purposes.”…

 

Checkr launches sharable profiles, integrates Socure into Checkr Trust

Biometric background check provider Checkr has launched Checkr Profiles for verified credentials. According to a release, the product allows individuals…

 

Germany launches program to bring open source maintainers into standards bodies

Tech experts who lead open source digital infrastructure projects rarely get to participate in developing technical standards, even though three-quarters…

 

Aware’s Q1 2026 reflects transition to biometric orchestration platform focus

Aware reports $3.4 million in revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, down slightly from $3.6 million in the…

 

Austria adds digital student id to eAusweise wallet with Youniqx Identity

Austria has rolled out a digital student identification card with the help of its technology partner Youniqx Identity, which has…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events