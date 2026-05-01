Fingerprint Cards’ transformation lifts 2025 results

Fingerprint Cards completed its final full year before its planned merger with Precise Biometrics with revenue up, costs down and a wealth of optimism for the future of the combined entity’s physical-to-digital biometric security portfolio.

The company’s final annual report shows a 30 percent year-over-year increase to 78 million Swedish kronor (approximately US$8.4 million), and an EBITDA loss reduced by nearly 90 percent to SEK19 million ($2.1 million).

CEO Adam Philpott told Biometric Update earlier in April he anticipates major cost synergies, cross-sales opportunities and possibly inorganic growth opportunities.

Article Topics

biometrics | financial results | Fingerprint Cards | stocks