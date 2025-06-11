FB pixel

Next Biometrics secures first order for new super-slim fingerprint sensor

| Masha Borak
Fingerprint sensor maker Next Biometrics has secured an order for its recently launched super-slim sensor from its distributor XM Holder. The order is valued at 6.3 million Norwegian kroner (approximately US$ 625,600) while the sensors will be integrated into devices for India’s Aadhaar program.

Shipments of the L1 Slim sensor will begin in the third quarter of the year. The Norwegian company expects additional orders with a potential annual value of 25 million Norwegian kroner (US$2.4 million) due to more stringent certification requirements for Aadhaar introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), according to the firm’s CEO Ulf Ritsvall.

“Securing this PO so soon after the launch of the product demonstrates the demand for high-security, high-performance biometrics for use cases like identity verification and financial services,” Ritsvall says in a release.

Launched earlier this month, the L1 Slim is the latest addition to the Next Basalt FAP 20 product series. It is the thinnest sensor of its kind, according to the company, and uses both heat from the finger and 3D imaging to authenticate the user, boosting authentication speed and liveness detection capabilities.

The sensor is certified for India’s Aadhaar program and the MOSIP framework for national ID programs. This reduces time to market by up to 12 months, the firm says.

