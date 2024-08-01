FB pixel

Pone Biometrics enables fingerprint logical access control with a wireless peripheral

| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Pone Biometrics enables fingerprint logical access control with a wireless peripheral
 

Norway-based Pone Biometrics is ready to commercialize its fingerprint access control device, having raised 37 million Norwegian kroner (roughly US$3.37 million).

The OFFPAD (Offline Personal Authentication Device) card can be used for passwordless login to laptops and applications, and features fingerprint sensor modules from Idex Biometrics. Pone placed a volume order with Idex for the modules just over a year ago. The OFFPAD is roughly the size of a credit card, and connects to computers wirelessly.

The funding was raised through equity issues and convertible loans since May, 2022, Finansavisen reports. The company has also collected about NOK 17 million ($1.55 million) through grants and other support.

Pone Executive Chairman Jan-Erik Skaug says the company plans to increase sales, both direct and through partners, in multiple countries over the remainder of 2024. The company is also planning to scale its production through the first quarter of next year to support a global rollout.

In 2023, Pone reported an operating income of NOK 2.7 million ($250,000), and hired Jean Noel Georges as general manager.

The company has 43 shareholders, with Skaug holding 25 percent, and other prominent investors include Inven2 and Johan Johannson Eiendom.

Pone has been approved as a FIDO2 supplier by Microsoft, received CE marking and participated in the Hacking4Allies program.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

PNG draws inspiration from global digital ID leaders for regulatory upgrade

Papua New Guinea is poised for a digital transformation, marked by a series of initiatives and policy implementations aimed at…

 

DNA Partners acquires SIC Biometrics to strengthen market position

After 25 years in operation, SIC Biometrics has been acquired by DNA Partners with the goal of accelerating the development…

 

Worldcoin keeps turning with Austria deployment and World Chain developer preview

Worldcoin has launched its iris biometrics-based identity verification scheme in Austria, says a company blog post, bringing the total number…

 

Airport biometrics upgrades urged in Australia, defended in US

To evolve border security and passenger processing systems, several countries are pushing for advanced travel infrastructure. Australia is moving towards…

 

NIST continues to study immersive technology cyber, privacy issues

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) continues to conduct research it began earlier this year into the…

 

NADRA assistant director arrested for issuing Pakistani ID cards to Afghans

Authorities in Pakistan have arrested a NADRA assistant director for fraudulently issuing Pakistani identification cards to Afghan nationals, just as…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events