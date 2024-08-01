Pone Biometrics enables fingerprint logical access control with a wireless peripheral

Norway-based Pone Biometrics is ready to commercialize its fingerprint access control device, having raised 37 million Norwegian kroner (roughly US$3.37 million).

The OFFPAD (Offline Personal Authentication Device) card can be used for passwordless login to laptops and applications, and features fingerprint sensor modules from Idex Biometrics. Pone placed a volume order with Idex for the modules just over a year ago. The OFFPAD is roughly the size of a credit card, and connects to computers wirelessly.

The funding was raised through equity issues and convertible loans since May, 2022, Finansavisen reports. The company has also collected about NOK 17 million ($1.55 million) through grants and other support.

Pone Executive Chairman Jan-Erik Skaug says the company plans to increase sales, both direct and through partners, in multiple countries over the remainder of 2024. The company is also planning to scale its production through the first quarter of next year to support a global rollout.

In 2023, Pone reported an operating income of NOK 2.7 million ($250,000), and hired Jean Noel Georges as general manager.

The company has 43 shareholders, with Skaug holding 25 percent, and other prominent investors include Inven2 and Johan Johannson Eiendom.

Pone has been approved as a FIDO2 supplier by Microsoft, received CE marking and participated in the Hacking4Allies program.

