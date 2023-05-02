Idex gets production order of fingerprint sensors for biometric access control cards

Norway-based cybersecurity company Pone Biometrics has placed a production order for fingerprint sensor modules from Idex Biometrics to build into biometric smart cards.

The fingerprint sensor modules will be integrated with Pone’s open-API smart device OFFPAD, which the company says can be used with FIDO2-certified IAM platforms. Pone says the product is intended for high-performance user authentication for logical access in highly sensitive enterprise, public sector, healthcare and defense sector deployments.

OFFPAD is described on Pone’s website as an offline personal authentication device that fits in a physical wallet. It is built with a secure element from Infineon and Idex’ IDX3200 fingerprint sensor.

“Pone Biometrics is offering an innovative solution to address a significant and immediate market need: highly secure authentication that is easy to use and to deploy,” explains Idex Biometrics CCO Catharina Eklof. “As more than 70 percent of reported security breaches originate through disparate endpoints, such as mobile devices and Wi-Fi-enabled laptops, the OFFPAD solution is a game-changer for organizations that want to avoid the vulnerabilities and burdens of passwords and PINs. Close collaboration with innovative technology front-runners like Pone Biometrics enables IDEX Biometrics to take the lead in use cases for biometric-based access solutions. In addition to securing payments, biometric cards are increasingly becoming a standard approach to digital authentication.”

“Our collaboration with Idex Biometrics brings industry-leading technology and systems to the market and supports our disruptive approach for upgraded security through a phishing-resistant device,” comments Pone Biometrics CEO Jan-Erik Skaug.

Skaug says the OFFPAD solution will reach the market during the second quarter of 2023, after an accelerated process made possible through close collaboration with Idex.

Idex fingerprint sensors were also recently certified for biometric payment cards by Mastercard.

