Biometric payment cards certification for Idex, manufacturing deal for Zwipe

A couple of Norwegian biometrics firms have played their cards right, landing certification status and partnership deals that will significantly increase the reach of their touchless technologies.

The latest biometric sensor from Idex Biometrics has passed Mastercard’s Fingerprint Test Assessment Summary (FTAS). The certification confirms the readiness of its cards for commercialization, according to the announcement by Idex, which has deals in place to supply payment cards to more than ten markets globally, including India, Turkey and the UK.

Linxens recently started manufacturing biometric smart cards with Idex’ sensors and software at production volumes.

The FTAS nod puts a stamp on the biometric performance, latency and security specifications of Idex’ system.

“This is an important milestone for Idex Biometrics, affirming our biometric solution’s compliance with highest security and functionality standards to card manufacturers, issuers and banks,” says Vince Graziani, chief executive officer for Idex Biometrics.

“With reduced cost, risk, and time-to-market for the manufacturers, our certified biometric solution enables market acceleration and meets the growing demand for secure payments.”

Zwipe scores another Asian partner

Oslo’s Zwipe has secured a deal to launch its payment card system in Vietnam, further establishing itself in the APAC market following a partnership in Indonesia formalized last month.

According to a news release, Zwipe will oversee the process of integrating biometric payment cards into a system operated by Hanoi-based card manufacturer TBHP Co. Ltd., which supplies products and services to several of Vietnam’s largest banks.

“The interest in adopting biometric payment cards is growing steadily in the APAC market,” says Alex Chung, Zwipe’s vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific. “With this partnership, Zwipe’s unique biometric payment card platform and enrolment solutions will be made available to banks and financial institutions in Vietnam, a dynamic and growing market for payments in Asia.”

In March, Zwipe partnered with the smart card manufacturer Wahyukartu to introduce biometric payment cards to Indonesia.

The global payment security market is projected to reach US$43 billion by 2026.

