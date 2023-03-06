Biometric smart card producers step up production

Biometric smart cards are becoming increasingly popular as a secure form of authentication and payment. Idex Biometrics, Linxens, and Infineon Technologies have recently started volume production of biometric smart cards. Meanwhile, Wahyukartu and Zwipe have joined forces to bring biometric payment cards to Indonesia.

Specifically, Linxens placed a large volume production order with Infineon for SLC38 chips and Idex card operating system software. The order is to produce 1 million custom EMV modules for the Idex Biometric Payment solution manufactured by Linxens.

“We are excited to see that our complete solution for biometric smart cards has reached the commercialization phase,” says Vince Graziani, the CEO of Idex Biometrics. “Card manufacturers clearly see the value of having a complete, pre-certified solution offering from industry leaders like Linxens and Idex Biometrics.”

According to Idex Biometrics, it provides a biometric technology solution that significantly reduces time to market for card manufacturers, with over ten companies worldwide set to commercialize this solution in 2023. The companies say that banks in the Asia Pacific are also preparing to launch biometric payment cards.

Meanwhile, Linxens specializes in manufacturing secure electronic components for smart cards. They provide biometric solutions, an index card operating system, BioLAM card inlay and an EMV module with Infineon SLC38 secure element.

“Fingerprint biometrics is a strategic investment area for Linxens, representing a key authentication and data security technology solution across payments, access control, healthcare, transportation, and a range of identification uses,” says Cuong H. Duong, the President and CEO of Linxens.

Accomplish Financial was recently revealed as the UK issuer for cards made by Idex and Infineon.

Zwipe partners to bring biometric payment cards to Indonesia

Wahyukartu, an Indonesia-based smart card manufacturer, is collaborating with Zwipe to introduce biometric payment cards to the Indonesian market. Wahyukartu is Indonesia’s largest smartcard producer in the identity sector and the first card manufacturer to be certified entirely to have ISO, Visa, Mastercard, NSI, JCB and personalization bureau card certifications in the country.

“With Wahyukartu’s strong and diverse customer presence, this collaboration strengthens Zwipe’s position in the APAC market,” says Robert Puskaric, the CEO of Zwipe. “Zwipe’s expertise and leadership on the biometric payment cards platform will enable Wahyukartu to deliver innovative, secure and convenient payment cards to their customers.

Zwipe and Wahyukartu will also jointly explore additional business opportunities for biometric cards in the smart card market. Zwipe will collaborate with Wahyukartu to manufacture and personalize biometric payment cards using Zwipe’s platform and expertise.

“As a leading smart card provider in Indonesia, we have successfully partnered with many local and international brands,” says Ruddy Hartanto, the founder of Wahyukartu. “Our partnership with Zwipe will deploy biometric card technology to ensure the highest standards in security for our customers.”

According to research from Mordor Intelligence, the global biometric card market is estimated to go from $15.55 million in 2021 to a projected $2.7 billion by 2027.

Article Topics

biometric cards | biometrics | fingerprint sensors | Idex Biometrics | Infineon | Linxens | payments | Zwipe