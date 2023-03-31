Zwipe partners on biometric access cards for US, payment cards for Middle East

Zwipe has formed a partnership with U.S.-based access control and biometrics provider CardLogix to load smart credentials onto access cards made with Zwipe’s biometric-system-on-chip (BSoC).

CardLogix will pursue global market opportunities for biometric access cards, according to the announcement.

“We are excited about the opportunity that this innovative technology represents,” says Sebastien Goulet, CEO of CardLogix. “The biometric solution provided by Zwipe combines breakthrough technologies and is the ideal platform for the next generation of highly secure access, ID cards and CardLogix biometric solutions.”

“What adds significance to this partnership is the value that CardLogix will deliver to our U.S. customers and the availability for them of our leading-edge biometric access cards,” says Robert Puskaric, President and CEO of Zwipe. “We look forward to strengthening this relationship for supplying biometrics-enabled cards to our integration partners for access control solutions and their customers in airport, data center, critical infrastructure and other secure facilities across North America.”

The partners say the Zwipe Access platform will enable CardLogix to deliver biometric cards that are advanced, secure, and very easy to use.

Zwipe also has a new distribution deal for Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and Africa region, with Inkript subsidiary Unicard.

Inkript Industries Managing Director Riad Itani notes that Saudi Arabia’s payment market is forecast for growth north of 13 percent through 2026.

Under the agreement, Zwipe will provide its biometric payment card platform Pay, which has been approved by Visa and Mastercard, to Unicard, which will make cards available throughout the region.

Zwipe’s partner relationship with Inkript dates back to 2019.

