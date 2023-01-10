Idex strikes second bank deal to launch biometric payment cards in Turkey this year

Idex Biometrics has signed a deal to supply a second biometric payment card project in Turkey.

A Turkish regional bank is planning to deploy biometric cards with Idex technology to consumers during the first half of this year. No mention is made of the project being a pilot or trial.

The deal shows the strong demand for biometric payment cards in Turkey, according to the announcement. Market research from Idex indicates that more than four out of five Turkish consumers are interested in using biometric cards, and there are more than 250 million cards in circulation in the country.

“We are delighted to continue bringing biometric payments cards to market in Turkey, following a previously announced Turkish bank card program,” says Idex Biometrics Chief Commercial Officer Catharina Eklof. “Idex Biometrics has also recently announced the collaboration with E-Kart, Turkey‘s leading card manufacturer. We are pleased to contribute to enhancing digital banking solutions and securing digital authentication across a variety of digital use cases in Turkey.”

Cards made with Idex’ technology are being launched in Turkey in collaboration with Enqura, which counts HSBC, Bank Audi, and Burganbank among its portfolio of financial institution customers. Those cards area also expected to reach consumers wallets during the first six months of 2023.

Other partnerships involving Idex could see biometric payment cards launched in Europe, North America and India in 2023.

