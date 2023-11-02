Suprema updates BioStation for access control with edge fingerprint biometrics

Suprema is touting a new fingerprint recognition scanner that leverages deep learning algorithms for biometric access control.

The Suprema BioStation 2a is the latest in the South Korean biometrics provider’s line of scanners, terminals and other hardware for access control. A company release says the BioStation 2a’s AI-optimized neural processor allows it to employ deep learning to extract templates from low-quality fingerprints marred by noise or distortion, improving accuracy by 30 percent. Suprema says the AI engine is designed to be lightweight for edge deployment, and to make processing more efficient, with improved fingerprint recognition speed provided by a 1.5GHz Quad CPU, and support for both one-to-one and one-to-many matching. Credential options for the product include fingerprint, plus RFI and mobile access (BLE/NFC).

On top of its computing power and security, it is designed for flexibility in its environment, with an IP65 rating and operating temperature range from -20℃ to 60℃.

“This innovative solution represents the future of fingerprint recognition technology and empowers our customers to feel the power of AI within their fingers,” says Suprema Inc. CEO Hanchul Kim. “With BioStation 2a Suprema will enhance its position in the market as the global leader in AI-based biometric solutions setting new standards in the security industry.”

Suprema launched its BioStation 3 with face biometrics for access control a year ago.

