Suprema ID integrates latest fingerprint scanner with secunet biometric middleware

Suprema ID has announced its latest fingerprint biometric scanner will integrate the most recent version of secunet’s biomiddle, granting the potential to expand into European markets.

Suprema ID’s RealScan S60, an optical FAP60 fingerprint scanner featuring TFT (Thin Film Transistor) technology, is described as a device built for automated border control, and specifically the European Union’s Entry-Exit Systems (EES), due to its compact form.

The company’s fingerprint scanner will incorporate secunet’s biomiddle, a middleware for biometric border control infrastructure said to serve as a reference implementation for using biometrics in electronic IDs. It serves as the bridge between individual components, hardware, software, and background systems.

Bogun Park, CEO at Suprema ID, says the addition of biomiddle into RealScan S60 is expected to help its bid for global projects like the biometrics-based EES, as it is recognized as the international reference implementation and preferred architecture for the use of biometrics in connection with official ID documents.

The announcement builds on an existing partnership between Suprema ID’s RealScan product line and secunet’s biomiddle.

“We are happy to include an increasing number of hardware devices in our biometric middleware. For any implementation that uses secunet biomiddle as a platform, this means a growing choice of devices like the Suprema ID’s RealScan S60, RealScan-G10, RealScan-FC, and RealScan-D,” says Marco Breitenstein, head of division homeland security at secunet Security Networks AG.

Suprema ID’s RealPass-N ID document scanners are also in the certification process and expected to support biomiddle later this year, according to a press release.

