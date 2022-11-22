Suprema showcases BioStation 3 contactless terminal as part of ‘aggressive expansion’

Suprema announced a major upgrade to its BioStar 2 biometric access control system, and showcased a new contactless terminal system, BioStation 3, at its annual global partners conference in Seoul, South Korea. The move by the industry leading biometrics security company marks a further push to “expand aggressively into the global physical security market,” according to a press release.

“Through BioStation 3, Suprema will dominate the facial recognition market and solidify its position in the global market,” said Suprema Inc. CEO Hanchul Kim. The BioStation 3 system provides facial recognition, QR Code and barcode scanning, and mobile access card and RFID card-reading for touchless secure entry solutions. It also houses a Neural Processing Unit for improved accuracy in biometric facial authentication.

“Suprema led innovation in access security during the pandemic period and created a new era of contactless credentials,” said James Lee, the Founder and Chairman of Suprema Inc. “We will continue to create the future of access security together with our partners and customers.”

Established in 2000, Suprema is a leading global provider of access control, time and attendance, and biometrics solutions, with a global sales network spanning 140 countries. Its portfolio includes biometric access control systems, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules, among other biometric security solutions.

At ID4Africa 2022 in Morocco, Suprema demonstrated fingerprint biometrics enrolment for national ID systems based on the modular MOSIP platform via an Android mobile device, using its RealScan S60 enrolment scanner.

