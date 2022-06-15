Suprema ID showcases Android-based biometric national ID enrolment for MOSIP

Suprema ID has demonstrated fingerprint biometrics enrolment for national ID systems based on the modular MOSIP platform via an Android mobile device at ID4Africa 2022 in Morocco. Suprema ID claims to be the first vendor to launch Android enrolment for MOSIP.

Enrolment is handled through the Suprema ID RealScan S60 and MOSIP Android Registration Application.

Lightweight and able to take fingerprints in formats from single flats or rolls to 10 prints, the RealScan S60 is billed as being highly portable to help take ID enrolment into more remote areas. Software detects any slippage, eliminates ghost images as well as processing images for quality and segmentation.

“We are excited to having achieved the milestone of being the first company to have completed integration of our proven RealScan Live Fingerprint Scanners into the MOSIP platform via Android,” comments Bogun Park, CEO at Suprema ID.

“This is a further step in our commitment to the ID4Africa Identity-for-all program.”

The scanner was recently approved as compliant by MOSIP after the organization set up a new certification process with BixeLab to evaluate biometric devices and software for use with MOSIP.

