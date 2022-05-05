MOSIP partners with BixeLab for global biometric device certification framework

MOSIP has enlisted the help of BixeLab to draft a new modular, globally adoptable, certification framework for biometric devices and software.

MOSIP – the Modular Open Source Identity Platform – notes the mounting adoption of its technology around the world, and the need for a higher standard for the quality of biometric images to ensure the best possible performance of deduplication and authentication functions. To meet this request, MOSIP brought on BixeLab, the second NIST NVLAP-certified biometric testing lab in the world, to form a new certification framework.

BixeLab was also recently accredited for FIDO biometrics testing.

The goal of the framework, according to MOSIP, is to provide standardized assessment criteria and operating procedures to test devices and solutions, and establish standardized MOSP biometric device certification programs to provide independent certifications to MOSIP users. It aims for an outline for the assessment of full compliance at the levels of image quality, software interfaces, and hardware-based security implementation to offer meaningful and realistic results. It adds that adopting countries should be able to rely on these results to make decisions for the biometric devices in their ecosystems.

The two partners decided that standard assessment criteria have to be independently adoptable by global labs, supported by global and geography-specific needs for compliance, and be usable by MOSIP-adopting countries.

These global labs will offer an MACP (MOSIP Advanced Compliance Program) certification to meet each country’s needs in mind and developed in consultation with the ecosystem, MOSIP states.

The benefit of an independent mechanism for biometric certification is the flexibility to either set up certification programs internally, or rely on empaneled, independent laboratories to ascertain the quality of devices, MOSIP says. This will reduce the time-consuming and resource-intensive development of full-fledged programs, it claims, while being especially useful for smaller countries that may lack the bandwidth for in-house certification schemes.

MOSIP says the framework will be developed in stages and be published regularly for feedback. It expects the qualification criteria for labs as part of the framework. Early drafts are expected by the third quarter of 2022.

MOSIP also provides Secure Biometric Interface standards for partners to self-test for compliance with, as was just completed by Integrated Biometrics.

