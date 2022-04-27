Integrated Biometrics completes compliance testing to MOSIP security standard

Integrated Biometrics is the latest vendor in the digital ID space to join MOSIP as a partner by performing self-testing for compliance across its full line of contact fingerprint biometric hardware.

MOSIP, an acronym for ‘Modular Open-Source Identity Platform,’ provides Secure Biometric Interface (SBI) standards to ensure governments of the security of biometric transactions in trusted environments.

The company emphasizes the security of its multi-finger biometric sensors for identity management, between its patented LES technology and strong encryption platform.

“MOSIP is pleased to announce Integrated Biometrics as a MOSIP Partner in our self-compliance curriculum and the successful completion of the program,” Comments MOSIP Head of Biometric Ecosystem Sanjith Sundaram. “Events like this are an encouraging reminder of our dream of an ever-growing, global partner ecosystem.”

The Philippines, Morocco and Togo have already adopted MOSIP, and pilots are underway in Sri Lanka, Ethiopia and Guinea.

The platform was also updated recently to version 1.2 for increased multilingual support and an extended version lifecycle.

“Working with MOSIP to achieve self-compliance through its program was a straightforward, seamless process due to their excellent support,” states Integrated Biometrics Chief Scientist Fred Frye. “IB’s technical acumen once again exhibits our leadership in the identity management market. IB is excited to add this additional offering to our global partners and end-users.”

Arana Security announced in March it would use Integrated Biometrics fingerprint scanners for its new mobile biometric enrollment kits.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | fingerprint sensors | identity management | Integrated Biometrics | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | national ID | Secure Biometric Interface (SBI) | standards