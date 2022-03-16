Arana builds Integrated Biometrics scanner into mobile enrollment kits

Arana Security is building Integrated Biometrics (IB) FIVE-0 mobile fingerprint scanners into the Biobox ID portable enrollment solution.

The Biobox is a portable kit integrating hardware and software components, which can perform enrollment of face, iris, and fingerprint biometrics in under four minutes to support multi-modal identity verification, the company states. Arana says the Biobox is waterproof and shockproof as well.

Integrated Biometrics’ Executive Vice President David Gerulski says about the partnership: “We are thrilled to work with Arana and their integration of IB’s FIVE-0 sensor into the Biobox ID device. The high reliability and speed which it provides in such a compact and durable design makes it ideal for in-the-field applications, wherever the location, whatever the circumstance.”

IB’s FIVE-0 fingerprint scanner is an FBI-certified, 10-finger enrollment and verification solution that is resistant to latent prints and functions on dry and dirty fingers. Similar to the Biobox, IB says the device is sturdy enough for operation in hostile environments and is unaffected by extreme temperatures or lighting conditions due to its proprietary light emitting sensor (LES) film.

“FIVE-0 is a critical element of Biobox ID that allows for accurate identification enrollment in a wide range of programs including law enforcement, enhanced security checks, border control, and within banking & financial and education sectors,” comments Arana Marketing Director Reem Aubdool.

Arana, which often builds customized solutions, has also built Biobox kits with Suprema fingerprint sensors. IB’s FIVE-O similarly has been integrated into a wide range of devices since it’s launch in 2017.

