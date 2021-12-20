Suprema ID to provide high-speed mobile biometric capturing for Arana Security kit

A deal between Suprema ID and Arana Security will see the former’s RealScan-G10 FAP60 fingerprint scanner included in the latter’s BioBox mobile biometric kit as Suprema looks to continue innovations on its mobile device-based fingerprint authentication solutions.

According to a company announcement, the Suprema ID compact live-scanner for single and ten-print capture runs on its advanced optical technology which allows for high-speed image capturing and seamless image processing.

The solution will be integrated into Arana Security’s rugged suitcase-style BioBox biometric kit, which is flexibly used for different scenarios around the world. The kit is said to be ideal for citizen enrolment in large territories with sparse populations, enhanced security checks, non-governmental organizations, law enforcement, banking and financial, education sector, refugee camps, border controls or matters of emergency or crisis as well as in the enterprise sector.

“Mobile enrolment and identification continues to be one of the fast-growing applications in biometrics,” says Suprema ID CEO Bogun Park. “Suprema ID continues to invest and innovate in mobile device-based fingerprint authentication solutions. We are very glad to collaborate with Arana Security. Through our relationship with Arana Security, we will continue to extend the full benefits of our RealScan-G10 fingerprint scanners to more customers worldwide.”

Also speaking on the deal, Arana Security sales director Ali Naser, said the objective is to have a compact solution that can facilitate biometric identification in all scenarios. “We wanted to provide our customers a compact solution that allows for biometric identification in any scenario, whether it’s at a checkpoint, refugee camp or in a corporate building. We always aim to integrate the best technology with our solutions and Suprema ID’s advanced optical technology allows us to provide quick and accurate image capturing.”

Suprema ID in October also entered a deal with Ekemp to integrate its RealScan-G10 FAP60 fingerprint scanner into the latter’s VigoBox biometric registration kit.

