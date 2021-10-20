Suprema ID and Ekemp partner up on biometric registration kit

Suprema ID and Ekemp have entered a new partnership, with Suprema ID’s RealScan-G10 FAP60 fingerprint scanner integrated into the VigoBox biometric registration kit from Ekemp.

The RealScan-G10, which was unveiled earlier this month at Connect:ID, offers both single and ten fingerprint capture and is FBI IAFIS Appendix F-certified. The device is also IP54 rated, indicating its suitability for use in mobile environments.

“Mobile enrolment and identification continues to be one of the fast-growing applications in biometrics,” explained Suprema ID CEO Bogun Park.

“Suprema ID continues to invest and innovate in mobile device-based fingerprint authentication solutions,” Park added.

VigoBox, on the other hand, comes with a rugged design, is waterproof to IP67 standards., and can withstand 10-foot drops.

The biometric registration kit includes a laptop, RealScan-G10 scanner, signature pad, HD camera, thermal printer, and a 45,000 mAh backup battery with up to eight hours autonomy. The kit can reportedly work both online and offline, and its ID printer can reportedly print 1,000 cards a day.

“Through our relationship with Ekemp, we will continue to extend the full benefits of our RealScan-G10 fingerprint scanners to more customers worldwide,” Park concluded.

The partnership with Ekemp comes days after Suprema launched a new model of its X-Station 2 access control terminal, which features fingerprint biometrics in addition to QR code and RFID-scanning options.

VigoBox biometric registration kit from Ekemp

Article Topics

biometric enrollment | biometric identification | biometrics | EKEMP | fingerprint scanners | mobile device | Suprema