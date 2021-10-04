Suprema ID to launch FAP60 biometric fingerprint scanner at Connect:ID

Jenetric updates scanner, Iris ID, Rank One, Alcatraz, Idemia, ImageWare, NEC and BIO-key exhibit

Suprema ID is launching a new durable scanner to enroll fingerprint biometrics in the field at Connect:ID 2021 in Washington, DC this week.

The new RealScan S60 is a FAP60 live scanner for collecting single flat, single rolled, dual flat and 10-print fingerprints, with an onboard artificial intelligence solution for biometric presentation attack detection to prevent the use of fake fingers. The device also includes an ingress rating of IP65, and comes in a modular form for integration into mobile devices and kits.

Suprema says the RealScan S60’s LED indicators are part of a user-friendly interface, and the scanner includes easy USB-C connectivity.

“The new RealScan S60 is designed to provide a great portability, convenience and high-quality fingerprint image capture in a compact and lightweight FAP60 device,” comments Bogun Park, CEO at Suprema ID. “At Suprema ID, our commitment is focused to ensure consistent performance, reliability and usability over dynamic environments. We are confident that the RealScan-S60 will meet clients’ need for a compact and lightweight FBI certified FAP 60 scanner.”

Jenetric launches next-generation Quattro fingerprint scanner

Jenetric is bringing the second generation of its LIVETOUCH Quattro Compact fingerprint scanner, which the company says is the world’s smallest FAP60 scanner, to Connect:ID 2021.

The new version includes user guidance with colored pictograms, document and barcode scanning, and improved resistance to ambient lighting. The new scanner is connected through USB-C, and with the document capture feature, makes full use of the company’s optical TFT technology for the first time, according to the announcement.

Biometrics providers return in force

Iris ID will share information on the U.S. federal government’s use of iris biometrics at Connect:ID. The company plans to demonstrate its technologies for capturing iris and face biometrics at a distance at its booth in the event’s exhibition hall.

Rank One Computing executives will participate in several sessions at Connect:ID, as well as show off the company’s biometric software, including ROC Explore, ROC SDK, ROC Watch, VMS Lite and Livescan Enrollment.

Alcatraz AI is exhibiting at Connect:ID for the first time, sharing its face biometrics device the Rock.

Several speakers from both Idemia and Idemia NSS will make presentations and join panels for Connect:ID. Idemia will also be displaying its biometric technologies including its SaaS-based ABIS and enhanced security and passenger facilitation solutions.

ImageWare will exhibit its suite of enterprise biometrics tools, including its biometric authenticator app and end-to-end automated identity proofing.

BIO-key is participating in multiple sessions on the Connect:ID agenda, and is exhibiting its identity-bound biometric software and hardware solutions, including fingerprint scanners, FIDO Security Keys and the company’s MobilePOS Pro terminal.

Several executives from NEC Corporation of America will speak at Connect:ID, and will also demonstrate biometric identification, investigation and enrollment products.

Last year’s Connect:ID was among the numerous events disrupted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article Topics

Alcatraz AI | BIO-key | biometrics | connect:ID | digital identity | IDEMIA | Idemia NSS | ImageWare | Iris ID | JENETRIC | NEC | Rank One | Suprema