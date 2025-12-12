Neurotechnology wins UIDAI biometrics challenge for child fingerprint authentication

The latest biometrics challenge held by the Unique Identification Authority of India shows the improving viability of fingerprint matching for children.

UIDAI received 2,106 applications for the Biometrics SDK Benchmarking Challenge 2025, which used a long-term fingerprint dataset made up of children enrolled between 5 and 10 years old and then resamples after 5 to 10 years. UIDAI call it “a rare and scientifically valuable dataset that demonstrates UIDAI’s commitment to evidence-based evaluation and global best practices.”

The challenge focussed on fingerprint authentication, and was launched earlier this year in collaboration with IIIT-Hyderabad.

Neurotechnology, Innovatrics and Bengaluru-based Ooru Digital Pvt Ltd. were selected for the final evaluation, and finished in that order. Neurotechnology recorded an AUC (area under the curve) of 0.99, and an EER (equal error rate) of 0.02, with an FMR (false match rate) of 0.02 at both 1 in 1,000 and 1 in 10,000 FNMR (false non-match rate) thresholds. Innovatrics scored an AUC of 0.99, an EER of 0.03 and FMR of 0.04 at both thresholds. Ooru had an AUC of 0.54 and an EER of 0.54.

UIDAI is also planning to invite the international research and development community to participate in SDK Benchmarking Competitions in other modalities, with face and iris biometrics coming soon. The face match challenge will test age invariance for subjects between 5 and 18 years old.

Article Topics

biometric matching | Biometric SDK Benchmarking challenge | biometrics | children | fingerprint biometrics | India | Innovatrics | Neurotechnology | Ooru Digital | UIDAI