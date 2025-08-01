FB pixel

NIST fingerprint biometrics test sees Neurotechnology return to top, Imagid debut

Identy also evaluated in latest crop
Chris Burt
Three new biometric algorithms have been evaluated by NIST for its Proprietary Fingerprint Template initiative, PFT III, in July. One of them from Neurotechnology now sits at the top of the leaderboard across all four datasets.

Neurotechnology scored a false non-match rate (FNMR) of 0.0030 with the Arizona Department of Public Safety dataset, 0.0047 with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s, 0.0043 with the Port of Entry, BioVisa Application dataset and 0.0045 for US Visit #2.

“Our team’s knowledge and expertise in biometric technology enables us to independently create industry-leading algorithms, and this achievement is a major testament to that fact,” said Evaldas Borcovas, biometric research lead at Neurotechnology. “Outperforming every other submission in all datasets confirms our technology’s clear advantages in law enforcement and border control scenarios. This achievement is a testament to our company’s vision that research is the key.”

Delaware, U.S.-based Identy.io followed up its debut entry to PFT III in April, improving its accuracy for each dataset significantly, with 0.0050, 0.0074, 0.0051 and 0.0056 across the four datasets.

California-based fingerprint and palm biometrics provider Imagid Inc. submitted its fingerprint biometrics-matching algorithm for the first time, scoring 0.0086, 0.0129, 0.0070 and 0.0084.

Idemia remains second or tied for second in each category with an algorithm submitted nearly a year ago. ROC, Dermalog, Innovatrics and Hisign round out the top five in accuracy for all four datasets.

