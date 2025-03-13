Idemia Public Security tops latest NIST fingerprint evaluations

The latest fingerprint related benchmarks from National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) evaluations put Idemia Public Security on top. A release says the firm “once again secures its leadership in the market with number 1 rankings on all fingerprint related benchmarks, including the Evaluation of Latent Fingerprint Technologies (ELFT).”

ELFT assesses the accuracy of latent fingerprint identification to “evaluate the current state-of-the-art.” Idemia says improving accuracy in this category enhances forensic investigations, enabling law enforcement to solve cases more efficiently.

In addition to ELFT, Idemia PS ranked number 1 in evaluations for Proprietary Fingerprint Template (PFT), Minutiae Interoperability Exchange (MINEX), Slap Fingerprint Segmentation (SlapSeg) and the NIST Mobile Fingerprinting Innovation Technology Challenge (mFIT).

Per the release, PFT evaluations assess “the accuracy of end-stage fingerprint matchers to assess the core algorithmic capability of performing one-to-one fingerprint verification.”

MINEX evaluations assess “the performance of fingerprint matching software using interoperable minutiae-based fingerprint templates, measuring the effectiveness of various fingerprint verification algorithms.”

SlapSeg evaluations assess “the accuracy of algorithms used to segment slap fingerprint images into individual fingerprint images.”

And the NIST mFIT evaluations “advance mobile fingerprint capture technologies by building and demonstrating prototype applications to serve field applications.”

Reflecting on the top results, Vincent Bouatou, chief technology officer for Idemia Public Security, says that “at a time when protecting communities is paramount, as well as helping civil servants do their jobs efficiently and effectively, we are proud to deliver the highest level of performance and empower public safety officials and security agencies with technology that enhances investigations, border control operations, and identity verification in high-risk environments.”

NIST’s latest fingerprint rankings follow Idemia Public Security’s top ranking in fairness in Facial Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) and Age Evaluation Verification (AEV) in November 2024.

