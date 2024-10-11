FB pixel

Age estimation leaders emerge in NIST evaluation

Idemia, Yoti, Jumio, Incode, Neurotechnology, Nominder among participating firms
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometrics Market Reports  |  Biometrics News
Age estimation leaders emerge in NIST evaluation
 

The National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) has released its latest Face Analysis Technology Evaluation for Age Estimation & Verification (FATE AEV) – “an ongoing evaluation of software algorithms that inspect photos of a face to produce an age estimate,” which measures the accuracy and computational efficiency of algorithms.

In NIST’s table displaying mean absolute error (MAE) values averaging 26 MAE estimates from two sexes and 13 ages, Idemia’s age assurance algorithm is on top, with MAE values under 3.0 for application photos (2.759), border crossing photos (2.746) and mugshots (2.361). Incode, Nominder, Jumio and Yoti round out the top 5.

Idemia is likewise on top of the evaluation by demographic group for men and women born in six regions of the world, demonstrating “low variation across columns,” which indicates “equitable accuracy across demographic groups.” Algorithms from Neurotechnology, Nominder, Yoti and Incode also appear in the top 5. Both Neurotechnology and Yoti have two algorithms in the top 10.

And in NIST’s Challenge 25 category, it is once again Idemia with the best results, posting an application False Positive Rate (FPR) of 0.024±0.011. Incode, Yoti, Nominder and ROC are the rest of the top 5, with a legacy Yoti algorithm placing sixth.

Despite the name of the evaluation, the test includes only facial age estimation algorithms using biometric data, rather than verifications based on comparisons to identity documents or other authoritative sources.

NIST’s first assessment of age estimation under the FATE program was published in May, and came as a dramatic expansion of the independently tested, publicly available data about the accuracy of inferring age based on face biometrics.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Yoti trumpets NIST age estimation results and testing plans

A new facial age estimation algorithm submitted by Yoti to the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology has placed…

 

Indonesia tests new digital ID system, calls on ASEAN to speed up DEFA negotiations

Indonesia is rolling out the limited release of its new digital government platform INA Digital. In this first phase, INA…

 

Colorado legislators wrangle laws on facial recognition in schools, data protection

Regulatory winds are blowing from both directions in Colorado, where a moratorium on AI facial recognition cameras in schools is…

 

Ethiopia kicks off digital ID enrolment drive in Addis Ababa

A month-long digital ID enrollment campaign gets underway in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, today October 10 in a move…

 

mDL authentication and biometrics among new modules from Veridocs

Kentucky-based authentication and identity management software maker Veridocs has launched modules for mobile driver’s license authentication, biometrics, mobile device verification…

 

Moldova works on aligning digital ID regulation with eIDAS 2.0

Moldova is working on aligning its digital ID regulation with the European Union and its Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet. The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events