Selfie biometrics integrated with 1-click IDV, age, document checks

Identity verification providers have announced new products that demonstrate several different ways to use selfie biometrics in identity verification.

authID and Verified Inc. have launched biometric 1-click verification, while a new identity verification provider, Authentikare, performs LiveCAPTCHA liveness detection from a brief video selfie. Veridas and Stelo.ai are strategically partnering for strong identity and document verification, while IDScan.net adds face biometrics and KBA to its ID verification.

authID, Verified Inc. 1-click identity verification

Identity verification provider authID and 1-click onboarding provider Verified Inc. have announced a collaboration to launch 1-click identity verification. The offering combines authID’s biometric identity platform and Verified Inc.’s identity wallet for secure onboarding with less friction.

Verified Inc. will use authIDs biometric and document identity verification for fraud prevention while delivering processing times of 700ms. The partnership will provide stronger verification in financial services, gaming, shared economy, and e-commerce.

authID can authenticate over 12,000 government-issued ID documents from around the world. Through a desktop or mobile device, it biometrically compares an individual’s face image to that of their ID. Its passwordless verification also has PAD Level 2 liveness confirmation and anti-spoofing checks.

Once verified, the consumer’s identity is binded to their Verified Inc. wallet.

Digital IDV startup Authentikare launches

A new digital identity verification offering, Authentikare, has launched. It analyzes an individual’s video selfie using motion analysis and voice verification for its LiveCAPTCHA liveness detection. Authentikare focuses on transparency, security, and consent, and seeks to help bring trusted users into digital platforms.

Other apps gather all the details on an ID, including those that are not necessary for identity confirmation. This information can then be shared with third parties for marketing or other purposes, with data sharing policies being buried in lengthy terms of service and privacy policies.

To provide privacy-preserving identity verification, Authentikare uses a selective sharing and consent model in digital identity verification. For age verification, for instance, the verification process only gathers data on age and not an individual’s other details like their full name or address. This also minimizes the amount of data that could be exposed by breaches.

The Authentikare Standard is the provider’s guidelines for user’s rights and data protection and ensures that verification processes require explicit consent and adheres to the principle of minimal data exposure.

Veridas, Stelo.ai partner for stronger document verification

Identity provider Veridas has announced a strategic partnership with Stelo.ai, an AI-based document processor, for verification that leverages biometrics from a selfie and document data extraction for KYC.

Businesses can use the enhanced verification to better detect and prevent fraud, streamline operations, and improve the user experience.

“It is a privilege to collaborate with Veridas, joining forces to fight fraud in both individuals (KYC) and legal entities (KYB), whether through in-person or digital channels, in Spain and in over 25 countries” says CEO and Co-Founder of Stelo.ai Valentí Canadell.

IDScan.net verification to include face matching, KBA

IDScan.net’s VeriScan ID scanning app has announced the launch of biometric face matching and knowledge-based authentication (KBA) features.

The company’s face matching uses a 342-point facial template to compare an individual’s selfie to the image on their ID. This helps fight the use of stolen IDs, preventing underage alcohol sales and fraud. This feature is available for all customers.

The KBA identity quiz can be triggered based on the results of a multi-source third party query. VeriScan will generate a short quiz and users will answer questions such as “which of the following addresses have you lived at?” and “what is your mother’s maiden name?” This feature is only available for those using VeriScan Premium or above.

