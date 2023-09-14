Regula reports major client operational savings from travel ID document verification

Canada-based travel services company Sherpa has realized $200,000 in annual savings, 15 percent of its operational cost by adopting Regula’s ID document scanning and selfie capture software, according to a company announcement.

Sherpa provides a service for guiding travelers through the process of applying for a foreign visa. Effective identity document processing is a key component of this service, but the company was challenged by the varying quality and formats of the data submitted. Sherpa chose the Regular Document SDK to automate quality and accuracy assessment to ensure applications would be accepted, without resorting to regular manual interventions.

“Without Regula, we’d likely have to grow our team size in order to keep up with scaling volume while building an in-house solution,” says Andrew Dias, COO of Sherpa. “This would create a large amount of overhead in addition to being expensive and error-prone. The cost savings by not having to go this route can be looked at as a larger team with 2-3 people needed to manage them, available 7 days a week. This easily pushes into low- to mid-six figures of additional costs.”

Sherpa was also attracted to Regula for its cross-platform functionality, allowing users to submit their applications from mobile devices and desktop computers alike. It now uses a microservice powered by an integration of Regula’s web API.

Regula repeats as representative vendor

Regula has also announced a repeat appearance on the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Identity verification has evolved beyond traditional know your customer checks, the company says in explaining its appearance as a Gartner representative vendor, and relies on document authenticity and biometric liveness checks. Effective identity verification software should include automatic document type recognition and NFC-based verification, but also passive liveness checks for selfie biometrics and injection attack detection.

“When it comes to detecting deepfakes, we believe that neural networks can be valuable for defensive purposes, as long as they come with other anti-fraud measures that focus on physical and dynamic parameters,” says Henry Patishman, VP of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula. “These include face liveness checks, document liveness checks, optically variable security elements, and more. It’s still challenging to create deepfakes that show the expected dynamic behavior. Verifying the liveness of an object can provide a crucial advantage against fraudsters. Additionally, cross-referencing user information with biometric checks and recent transaction history can enhance the verification process.”

