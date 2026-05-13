ICE smart glasses plan adds to lawmaker concerns over Palantir, mobile biometric enforcement

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) push to develop biometric smart glasses for immigration agents is intensifying concerns in Congress over the expanding use of mobile facial recognition, Palantir-developed systems, and other surveillance tools in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

Budget documents describe a $7.5 million DHS effort to develop “operational prototypes” of smart glasses that would allow immigration agents to identify people in the field using biometric data.

The proposed smart glasses would build on Mobile Fortify, a facial recognition app used by ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and would move identity checks from handheld devices into wearable equipment that agents could use during encounters on the street.

The plan comes as ICE is also touting the operational impact of Palantir systems that officials say have sharply increased the agency’s ability to locate people and addresses for enforcement actions.

A senior ICE official described agency personnel as having what amounts to a list of 20 million potential targets readily accessible on their iPhones, giving agents the ability to move more quickly from a data lead to a house, an arrest, or a broader enforcement action.

Taken together, the two developments point to a more mobile and integrated enforcement model. Palantir systems help agents query and organize large datasets. Mobile Fortify allows agents to run facial recognition checks in the field.

DHS’s proposed smart glasses would make that biometric capability more immediate, potentially allowing identity checks to occur through wearable technology rather than a phone held in an agent’s hand.

The smart glasses proposal appears in DHS’s fiscal year 2027 Science and Technology Directorate budget justification. The department requested $7.5 million to “develop critical technologies, analytic tools, and data systems” for operations involving the encounter, transport, detention and removal of people in the U.S. unlawfully.

The same budget language says the funding would support operational prototypes of smart glasses that would give agents real-time access to information and biometric identification capabilities in the field.

A DHS spokesperson has said no federal funds have yet been committed for any form of smart glasses, while acknowledging that the Science and Technology Directorate is continually assessing the technology needs of ICE.

But the inclusion of the project in budget documents shows that DHS is not simply observing the commercial smart glasses market. It is considering a law enforcement version of wearable biometric identification for immigration operations.

That prospect has alarmed some lawmakers while drawing a more permissive response from others. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a Florida Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, said there is “no expectation of privacy when you’re in the street.”

Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, called the idea a “scary thought.”

The two lawmakers’ responses reflect the broader divide over whether biometric identification in public should be treated as a routine extension of law enforcement authority or as a surveillance capability requiring strict limits.

The debate is unfolding as some members of Congress are already seeking to restrict ICE’s use of Mobile Fortify. Representative Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi, the ranking Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, introduced legislation that described the app as an “unproven biometric” technology still in beta and raised concerns about its accuracy.

The bill reflects the argument that DHS is deploying high-risk identification tools before Congress has imposed clear rules on accuracy, oversight, retention, redress, and use against U.S. citizens or lawful residents.

Mobile Fortify is central to the smart glasses issue because DHS’s proposed wearable technology would not appear to be a standalone system. It would likely supplement the existing facial recognition app already used by ICE and CBP agents.

A phone-based biometric scan is visible and requires a deliberate action. Smart glasses could make identity checks faster and less conspicuous, allowing a query to occur while an agent looks at a person during an encounter.

That shift matters because facial recognition in the field is not just a question of convenience. It changes the balance between enforcement speed and public accountability.

A person may know when an officer is pointing a phone at them. They may not know when a wearable device is being used to identify them, compare their face against government databases, or connect the encounter to other records.

The Palantir comments add another layer to those concerns. During the annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona last week, Matthew Elliston, assistant director of law enforcement systems and analysis at ICE, described how Palantir has changed the agency’s field operations.

Elliston said Palantir has increased ICE’s rate of successfully locating a target from around 27 percent to just under 80 percent. He also said investigative work that previously took hours now takes 10 to 15 minutes.

The system, which uses Palantir’s Enhanced Leads Identification & Targeting for Enforcement (ELITE) tool, gives the agency access to between 30 and 40 datasets, allowing agents to move from one person to an address and potentially to another target nearby.

ELITE generally does not create the underlying datasets itself. It is used to bring disparate sources of information together and make them searchable through a unified interface.

In the immigration context, that can mean linking addresses, phone numbers, devices, records, location information, and other identifiers into a system that helps agents decide where to go and whom to arrest.

Biometric Update previously reported that ELITE is being used to identify “targets” and to direct enforcement activity as part of a larger, heavily funded analytics ecosystem built by Palantir.

ELITR functions as a geospatial interface rather than a simple lookup tool, and allows immigration enforcement agents to visualize, prioritize, and select targets based on location, identity data, and assessments of where individuals are likely to be found.

The problem is that relying on probabilistic “confidence scores” raises fundamental legal questions about warrants, probable cause, and the limits of lawful arrest authority.

Senator Ron Wyden and Reps. Dan Goldman and Nydia Velázquez have demanded answers from DHS and ICE about the government’s use of Palantir-developed technologies to collect, aggregate and analyze personal data for immigration enforcement.

They warned that the systems could fuel a mass surveillance architecture by linking people to addresses, phones, devices, location data, and other identifiers.

The lawmakers’ questions go beyond the targeting of removable noncitizens. They want to know what data ICE is collecting, which systems Palantir supports, whether U.S. citizens and lawful residents are included, how long information is retained, and whether the tools are being used against protesters, journalists, activists, or people not suspected of crimes.

Those questions are especially urgent because immigration enforcement databases can include or touch records connected to people who are not targets of removal, including relatives, roommates, employers, witnesses, and bystanders.

Elliston also discussed Mobile Fortify during the Phoenix conference, saying the facial recognition app had been used 200,000 times with a 0 percent mismatch rate. That claim is already contested by prior reporting that found Mobile Fortify misidentified a woman twice.

The mismatch issue is important because DHS is proposing to extend the same type of field biometric capability into smart glasses. Even a small error rate can have significant consequences when the result is detention, questioning, arrest, or referral for removal.

In immigration enforcement, a false match may not simply produce an inconvenience. It can place a person into a coercive encounter with armed federal agents.

The broader concern is that these systems may not operate separately. A Palantir-generated lead could direct agents to a home. Mobile access through an iPhone could provide the target profile. A facial recognition app could be used to confirm identity during the encounter.

Future smart glasses could make that confirmation hands-free and less visible. Together, the tools could move ICE more quickly from data analysis to doorstep enforcement.

That combination also raises questions about lower-priority arrests. According to comments made at the Phoenix conference, agents using the system could identify a target at one house and then see whether another potential target lives next door.

Even if the second person is a lower priority, the system could make it easier for agents to expand the scope of an operation once they are in the field.

The issue lands amid broader political conflict over ICE funding and tactics.

DHS’s smart glasses request surfaced after a standoff over ICE funding and amid Democratic demands for more limits on immigration enforcement operations, including calls for agents to remove facial coverings.

Senate Republicans ultimately used budget reconciliation to fund ICE, bypassing Democratic opposition. The result is that ICE is receiving more resources at the same time lawmakers are struggling to impose meaningful guardrails on how the agency uses surveillance technology.

The detention data also complicates DHS’s public justification for these tools. Data from April showed that 70.8 percent of people held in ICE detention, or 42,722 individuals, had no criminal conviction.

That undermines claims that the most aggressive surveillance capabilities are narrowly focused on the most dangerous targets and heightens concern that mobile biometric systems could be used in broad civil immigration operations.

The debate now centers on whether DHS is building a routine biometric enforcement layer before Congress has decided what limits should apply.

For ICE, the appeal is speed: faster searches, faster leads, faster identification and faster arrests. For critics, the risk is that immigration enforcement is being transformed into a mobile surveillance operation in which agents can query vast datasets, identify people in public, and move from digital lead to physical arrest with limited transparency.

The smart glasses proposal is not just a hardware request. It is a sign of where DHS wants field enforcement to go. If Palantir puts large pools of data onto agents’ phones, and Mobile Fortify gives those agents a facial recognition tool, smart glasses would bring that system directly into their line of sight.

The question now before Congress is whether that architecture will be built first and regulated later, or whether lawmakers will impose limits before wearable biometric enforcement becomes another routine tool of immigration policing.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometric matching | DHS | facial recognition | ICE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | law enforcement | Mobile Fortify | Palantir | smart glasses | U.S. Government