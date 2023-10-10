Jumio expands partnership with NextWealth to scale selfie biometrics checks

Jumio has announced that it is expanding its strategic partnership with NextWealth, an AI data services provider. NextWealth will continue to provide identity verification services as well as back-office operations.

“Now more than ever, when our automation and quality rates have reached record levels, partnering with NextWealth enables us to focus on our core business and technology objectives and support our customers wherever they do business across the globe,” says Jumio CTO Stuart Wells.

Utilizing Bangalore-based NextWealth’s back-office outsourcing services will help Jumio securely scale its operations, according to the announcement. Jumio has processed over 1 billion transactions in over 200 countries. The company surpassed $200 million in bookings for its biometric identity verification and risk assessment at the beginning of 2023.

“NextWealth’s portfolio of digital solutions and service offerings will provide Jumio international-level quality, with the flexibility to manage business fluctuations in a secure business ecosystem,” says NextWealth CEO Mythily Ramesh. “This will enable Jumio’s customers to have a smooth and seamless experience combined with the assurance of security and trust.”

Jumio’s face biometrics are used by companies such as Airbnb, to increase trust on the real estate rental platform.

Article Topics

biometrics | identity verification | Jumio | KYC | selfie biometrics