Jumio wins race among identity verification providers to $200 million in bookings

Jumio has surpassed $200 million in bookings for its selfie biometrics, identity proofing and risk assessment solutions. The company says it is the first in the space to reach the bookings milestone.

The largest new deal and the largest total deal booked by Jumio so far both came in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the announcement.

The company states that the strong close of last year indicates the growing sophistication of online businesses and the need for all enterprises to know and trust their online users.

“Jumio’s performance in 2022 and clearing $200 million in bookings speaks to the growth of the identity industry and also of our clear role as the leader in the space,” says Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. “Despite the extremely daunting global environment, we continue to manage our business closely and focus on execution so we can evolve with the climate, and it continues to pay off. This allows us to further accelerate our investment in Jumio’s core technology and innovation in our ongoing mission to eradicate online fraud worldwide.”

Key achievements for Jumio in 2022 include the extension of its biometric KYX platform with more orchestration features, the achievement of SOC 2 Type II certification for the platform in September, and the appointment of two new C-level executives.

Jumio was also recognized as a Gartner Representative Vendor for identity proofing and affirmation for the fourth year in a row.

The announcement follows news of a reduction in Jumio’s headcount by over 100 employees.

