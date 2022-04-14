Jumio appoints new CTO, opens Innovation Lab in San Diego

Jumio brings on Stuart Wells as its new chief technology officer and cuts the ribbon for its Innovation Lab in San Diego to foster development of biometric identity verification solutions.

Wells is a Silicon Valley veteran with almost 20 years as executive vice president at Sun Microsystems and a decade at FICO, with most of his tenure as executive vice president, chief product and technology officer. At Jumio, Wells is expected to lead the company’s IT, AI, machine learning and engineering teams, and oversee the Innovation Lab in San Diego and AI Lab in Montreal. The latter was opened in 2018 to advance the speed and accuracy of Jumio’s face biometrics.

The Innovation Lab is described as a research and development center for the broader technology landscape to spur innovation on a long-term scale. The selfie biometrics provider says its research program will identity and study unseen approaches to solve common identity verification issues. Additionally, it aims to improve fraud prevention technology and fraud monitoring to impact the industry in the next five to 10 years.

“Jumio’s vision of making the internet a safer place has resonated with me as it’s such a critical issue today that impacts everyone online,” says Wells. “Serving as CTO, I will lead Jumio’s engineering teams to continue to deliver on this promise by providing innovative fraud prevention solutions that keep up with the constantly evolving methods of fraud.”

Robert Prigge, CEO of Jumio, says Wells’ experience is a major asset for the company as it seeks the next stage of growth.

Jumio was recently named as a ‘Representative Vendor’ in Gartner’s Identity Proofing and Affirmation market guide for the fourth year in a row, and also published a pair of white papers to help businesses comply with global AML regulations.

