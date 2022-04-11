Honors and recognition for Jumio, Socure, Alcatraz AI, NEC, Prove, Experian, Canaria

Trust Stamp announces hackathon winners

Biometrics solution providers Alcatraz AI, Jumio, Experian, Prove, Canaria Technologies, NEC and Socure have earned different recognitions for the quality of their technologies, services and growth, while Trust Stamp has honored digital innovations in Rwanda.

Alcatraz AI honored by Data Center World

Alcatraz AI has been declared winner of the second edition of the yearly Data Center Startup Challenge with its Rock access control system utilizing face biometrics.

According to a company announcement, the contestants challenged each other during a live stage performance at the Data Center World and the winner was selected by industry experts and leaders from the market research, editorial, and investment communities.

Reacting to the win, Alcatraz CEO Tina D’Agostin, comments: “At Alcatraz AI, we believe that identity verification is crucial for the security of data centers. Alcatraz AI provides the ultimate biometric solution that eliminates the usage of physical access IDs that can be lost or stolen. We are thrilled that our efforts to strive for best practices in physical security were recognized by Data Center World.”

Tara Gibb, senior director of Data Center World, congratulated the company on its outstanding presentation.

Jumio included in Gartner’s Representative Vendor Market Guide

For the fourth year in a row, Jumio has been named as Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Affirmation.

The Guide says Jumio was named among other identity solution providers who “connect to a range of identity proofing and affirmation vendors, as well as vendors focusing on fraud detection and user authentication,” according to the announcement.

The Gartner Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Affirmation advises that in order to manage risk across the customer journey, an orchestration solution such as Jumio’s KYX Paltform can be deployed to manage the complex relationship between identity proofing, fraud detection and user authentication.

“Trust is the foundational concept of this report, and it’s also the driving force behind Jumio’s KYX Platform — helping our customers define, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing monitoring,” said Anna Convery, Jumio CMO.

Experian’s digital ID prowess recognized

Juniper Research’s Digital Identity Competitor Leaderboard has recognized Experian as an established digital identity solution provider thanks to CrossCore, its flagship digital identity and fraud management platform integrating behavioral and face biometrics, according to an announcement.

Experian is cited in a report by the research organization which makes a five-year projection into the digital identity market.

David Britton, vice president of global strategy for Digital Identity & Fraud at Experian said they were thrilled to have been identified as the top provider of digital ID services by Juniper Research. “Being able to accurately identify a customer in a digital transaction helps our clients provide a better customer experience and prevent fraud. Fighting fraud and reducing risk, while enabling great consumer experience, is at the heart of Experian’s mission to make the digital world a safer place, even as cybersecurity rises as a worldwide threat.”

Launched in 2016, CrossCore is used by 400 clients across the world, and has been updated recently to improve and streamline digital ID verification processes.

Prove features on fast-growing companies list, Canaria among Brisbane’s best

Prove has announced it features on The Financial Times’ list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies of 2022, emerging on the 26th position out of 500 companies listed. The award is handed by The Financial Times and Statista, the global statistics company.

“We are honored to be recognized yet again for our growth and innovation on the Financial Times’ list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies,” said Rodger Desai, CEO and co-founder of Prove. “2022 is proving to be an inflection point for digital identity and it’s become clear – both because of high incidences of fraud and an emphasis on digital experiences – that companies need to prioritize advanced identity technology and reusable identity frameworks to solve for these issues. As the sector grows, and the internet deals with its current identity crisis, more leading banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and retailers than ever are turning to Prove.”

The announcement comes at a time when the company is reporting strong market growth.

Meanwhile, a list of the 88 best Brisbane-based mining and mining technology startups from Futurology features biometric safety tool provider Canaria Technologies.

According to the article, the companies were selected based on certain considerations such as innovation, growth, management and societal impact.

NEC facial recognition commended by Japanese government

Japan’s Ministry of Science and Technology has commended NEC for the contribution of its highly-precise facial recognition technology to safety and security, according to a company announcement.

The commendations are handed out on an annual basis to recognize the achievement of remarkable results in research and development and other areas.

An NEC Fellow, three senior researchers and a senior research architect were named in the commendation for their development of feature extraction and deep learning techniques to distinguish multiple people. The result, according to the announcement, was fast, accurate biometric identification, which is now used in systems like the ‘Face Express’ flight boarding system and deployments in 45 countries.

Socure named best IDV solution

Socure has picked up the ‘Best Identity Verification Solution’ award from the sixth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards for its graph-defined digital identity verification and fraud prevention platform.

The award reflects excellence based on the criteria of innovation, impact, value, performance, and ease of use, according to the announcement.

“Identity coverage from legacy vendors often results in low accuracy, false positives, manual reviews, and customer friction. Financial institutions need a way to reduce the need for manual knowledge-based authentication, while also increasing auto-acceptance rates and reducing fraud,” comments James Johnson, managing director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Socure has become the essential platform for instant identity verification and fraud detection at scale. Socure has emerged through the crowded fintech market with its impressive track record and continued commitment to eliminating identity fraud for every applicant on the internet.”

Trust Stamp hackathon won by iLabs-Uqu.do partnership

The winners of Trust Stamp’s 2022 Trusted Rwanda Hackathon have been unveiled, with iLabs International and Uqu.do taking first prize for their digital identity wallet that preserves user privacy and provides cross-border interoperability between the EU and Africa.

The partners previously developed a platform for a decentralized approach to contact tracing and immunity credentials, with biometric technology from Tech5.

Other entries to the hackathon honored include Ssintar’s proposed metaverse environment based on Kigali and Imbehe’s digital health wallet, which took second and third respectively. Santech Rwanda, which provides a biometric platform for event registration was also honored, along with Fiinanza.

