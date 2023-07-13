Checkout.com launches selfie biometrics solution for seamless customer onboarding

UK-based fintech startup Checkout.com has announced the launch of a selfie biometrics solution dubbed Identity Verification to enable easy customer onboarding and digital payments.

Trained on datasets from billions of facial recognition templates and identity documents, Identity Verification is a proprietary AI solution designed to improve Checkout.com’s customers’ digital experience, according to the announcement.

The face biometrics software is appropriate for several use cases and can be deployed by fintechs, rental and hiring companies, gaming, and government organizations anywhere in the world. It verified over 10 million identities and uncovered over a million falsified ones when it was beta-tested.

Already, online restaurant platform Uber Eats has deployed Identity Verification by Checkout.com for delivery driver onboarding.

“We’re delighted to be working with the Checkout.com Identity Verification teams to take full advantage of their expertise so that we can guarantee the authenticity of every document provided and the best delivery experience for all independent delivery drivers using the Uber Eats app,” says Uber Eats Senior Operations Manager Baptiste Foulon.

Via the video mode, customers can show an identity document and their face while the sophisticated AI platform guides users throughout the process, providing live feedback on how to show document authenticity by moving their face so the system can recognize them, the announcement explains. An internet connection is required to complete this process at any moment of the day.

“We deeply believe in the intersection between digital payments and online identity verification. Legacy systems requiring an appointment with a human being or limited to certain days a week are not conducive to the long-term growth of the digital economy,” says Meron Colbeci, chief product officer at Checkout.com.

“By utilizing AI and algorithms trained on billions of data points alongside a video stream that simply requires an internet connection, we can now verify identity documents to facilitate customer onboarding and comply with KYC requirements quickly and accurately.”

Camille Six, general manager at leading recruitment platform, StaffMe, says using a live video to verify users’ face and identity document means that the process is simple, efficient, and very reliable for users.

Checkout.com officials say any identity not verified within 120 seconds is sent to a team, which they say is well trained, to conduct human reviews.

Checkout.com last year acquired French selfie biometric video startup ubble to boost its digital ID verification capabilities.

